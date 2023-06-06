READING, Pa. - Reading welcoming Binghamton to a smokey, hazy Baseballtown on Tuesday night. The Rumble Ponies edging past the Fightin Phils, 10-8. One of the main headlines from the night, Jose Alvarado making an rehab appearance.
Alvarado with some rust to shake off since hitting the IL. In one inning of work, he allowed three extra base hits and two earned runs.
Both teams trading blows in the early going, bottom of the first inning trailing by one, Oliver Dunn rips a line drive up the middle scoring two runs. The Fightins would add one more on a sac-fly, 3-1 after one.
In the bottom of the fourth, trailing by one again, the Fightins would grab the lead back on a Cam Cannon double to left driving in two runs, 5-4 Fightins. Alvarado would come on in the sixth inning where the Rumble Ponies would grab the lead back and hold on down the stretch.