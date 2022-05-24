READING, Pa. - Reading hosting Binghamton in a morning game at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Fightins dropping the series opener in extra innings, 4-3.
The Rumble Ponies jumped out to an early 2-0 lead through two innings of play, they'd push it to 3-0 before the Fightins got on the board. Bottom of the sixth the rally begins, Reading scoring all three runs in the inning to tie the game. Freylin Minyeti driving in two of the three runs, Ali Castillo starting the rally with an RBI single.
A sac-fly in the top of the 10th gave the Rumble Ponies they only run they'd need to win.