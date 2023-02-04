READING, Pa. - Reading hit the road on Friday night and struggled to keep pace offensively with Adirondack falling, 5-2.
The Royals had two different goal scorers, Evan Barratt and Devon Paliani, part of seven different goal scorers in the game. This taking off offensively after the first period, in which both teams recorded one goal.
Reading trending in the wrong direction lately, suffering their third straight loss. They will look to bounce back and end the ski on Saturday night at home against this same Thunder squad.