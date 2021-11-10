READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals kicked off a six game homestand on Wednesday night, falling in overtime to Norfolk, 4-3.
The Royals held a lead for a majority of the game, netting the first goal in the opening period. Jacob Pritchard scoring the first goal of the game. They would double their lead in the second with a Patrick Bajov power play goal.
After giving a goal back, the Royals would take a two goal lead again thanks to a Dominic Cormier goal. The Royals would lead 3-1 after two periods of play.
From that point on the Admirals would score three unanswered goals for the win, the overtime goal coming just 17 seconds into the period.
Reading and Norfolk will take to the ice again on Friday and Saturday.