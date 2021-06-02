OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Reading United picked up crucial early season points on the road against Ocean City, who has yet to lose a game. United and the Nor'easters played to 0-0 draw.
The result is Reading's second straight shutout their defense has forced. The Nor'easters have proven to be a high powered offense early on in the season, posting 10-0 goals through their first two games.
United had two chances early on in the first half to take the lead, but Lyam MacKinnon put it wide twice.
A short rest for Reading, they are right back at it on Saturday night on the road against the Philadelphia Lone Star. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM.