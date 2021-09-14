BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Reading Fightins defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 2-1 on Tuesday night. The game was the first in eight days for the R-Phils after they saw several games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
Simon Muzziotti hit a two-run double for the Fightins in the top of the third inning to give Reading a 2-0 lead and all the scoring they would need. The Rumble Ponies scored in the seventh, but their comeback effort fell short.
Francisco Morales started and pitched five innings for the Fightins. He allowed just one hit and struck out nine batters in his win.
The teams are set to battle on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.