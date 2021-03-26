READING, Pa. - The Reading High School boys' basketball team is one day away from competing for their second state title in four years. Standing in their way, a formidable opponent in Archbishop Wood.
The Red Knights are a perennial power in Berks and District III, this squad will be looking to showcase that the same way the 2017 team did.
Reading has made it past several tough opponents already this season, always stepping up to occasion. Junior, Xavier Davis knows that he and his teammates can compete with anyone when playing their best game.
The task at hand looms large, but the Red Knights are ready to rise up to the challenge one last time and bring home the gold.