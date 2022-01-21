READING, Pa. - Reading is gearing up for a tall task in the Scholastic PlayBYPlay Classic at Santander Arena. The Red Knights taking on Vertical Academy out of North Carolina.
Vertical pulls kids in from all across the country, including a top five recruit in the class of 2023, Mikey Williams. Williams already has offers from the likes of USC, Arizona and Kansas.
For the Red Knights, this kind of opportunity is something they don't take for granted. Getting to play teams from out of state, and of this caliber, The Red Knights will use it as a building block for playoff time.
Santander Arena is expecting to see around 4,000 fans for this event. Giving the Red Knights that home court advantage.