READING, Pa. - Reading begins their final six-game homestand of the season on Tuesday night, the Fightin Phils welcoming New Hampshire to Baseballtown.
A slow first half to the season was rebounded by a solid second half, seeing some of the top pitching prospects in the Phillies farm system come through First Energy Stadium.
Pitching, paired with an offense that has come alive. The Fightins found themselves in the midst of the top spot a few weeks ago.
With 12 games left to play, the Fightins are 10-games out of first. While the playoffs may be slightly out of reach, the team is ready make more memories in Baseballtown before the 2022 season comes to a close.