Reading falls in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT. - The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 6-2 on Friday night. Despite the loss, the R-Phils have a 5.5 game lead with 10 games left in the regular season.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings before Reading struck first and took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Then Harford took over as they plated two runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to earn the win.

David Parkinson had a strong start to the game, but then the Yard Goats broke through. Parkinson dropped to 10-8 this season after the loss.

Luke Williams hit a solo home run in the contest.

The two teams are slated to play on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.