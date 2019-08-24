Sports

Reading falls in Hartford

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 12:55 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:55 AM EDT

HARTFORD, CT. - The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 6-2 on Friday night. Despite the loss, the R-Phils have a 5.5 game lead with 10 games left in the regular season.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings before Reading struck first and took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Then Harford took over as they plated two runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to earn the win.

David Parkinson had a strong start to the game, but then the Yard Goats broke through. Parkinson dropped to 10-8 this season after the loss.

Luke Williams hit a solo home run in the contest.

The two teams are slated to play on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Castro, Marlins rally from 7 runs down, beat Phillies 19-11

New Castro, Marlins rally from 7 runs down, beat Phillies 19-11

RailRiders roll to 11-4 win over Pigs

New RailRiders roll to 11-4 win over Pigs

Reading falls in Hartford

New Reading falls in Hartford

Moniak, Hall named season-ending all-stars

Moniak, Hall named season-ending all-stars

Bangor boasts experience as Slaters set for big season

Bangor boasts experience as Slaters set for big season

Allentown United set to kick-off first season

New Allentown United set to kick-off first season

Skier Lindsey Vonn is engaged to NHL star P.K. Subban
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Skier Lindsey Vonn is engaged to NHL star P.K. Subban

Conor McGregor admits role in Dublin pub altercation
Miami Beach Police Department via CNN

Conor McGregor admits role in Dublin pub altercation

Golf authorities to discourage slow play
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Golf authorities to discourage slow play

Trace McSorley impresses in Ravens' 26-15 win over Eagles
69 News

Trace McSorley impresses in Ravens' 26-15 win over Eagles