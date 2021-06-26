READING, Pa. - Three errors hindered the Reading Fightins in their 13-6 loss to the Binghamton RumblePonies on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The loss dropped the R-Phils to 18-29.
Despite the loss three Fightins recorded home runs in the contest. Daniel Brito, Jorge Bonifacio, and Josh Stephen all hit homers. Four of the team's six runs on Saturday came via home runs.
Binghamton scored 13 runs on 14 hits as the visitors took a 3-0 lead in the second frame and never looked back. Reading cut it to 3-1 in the third and then 6-3 after five innings, but couldn't get any closer.
The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 5:15 p.m.