Reading dropped their season opener on the road against Newfoundland on Friday night, 4-2. The Royals struggle to score past the first period of play.
Alec Butcher and Zane Franklin the two goal scorers for the Royals on Friday night. Butcher netting the equalizer nearly halfway through the first period of play.
The Royals would find themselves in a 3-1 hole for much of the second half of the first period. Franklin would find the back of the net in the final seconds of the period to cut the deficit to one.
The last goal of the contest came in the second period, the Growlers putting the game out of reach, as they hung on for the win.
Reading and Newfoundland will hit the ice for game two on Saturday afternoon.