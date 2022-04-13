Reading drops one to Maine on Wednesday night, 6-2, even with the loss the Royals hold a 10-point advantage in the first place column.
The Royals never held the lead in a tough loss to the Mariners on Wednesday night. They were able to tie things up in the first thanks to Dominic Cormier, but the tie was short lived. The Mariners would take the lead right back two minutes later.
Trevor Gooch would cut the deficit in half early in the third period before the Mariners opened the game up.
Reading heads to Adirondack on Friday.