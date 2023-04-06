READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils and the Reading School District announced a 20-year partnership on Wednesday afternoon. The Partnership makes FirstEnergy Stadium the home of Red Knights baseball for the next 20-years.
The partnership taking effect for the remainder of this season, the Red Knights playing their seven remaining home games at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2023.
Aside from calling the R-Phils stadium their home, the Red Knights have their own locker room within the complex. The baseball program will also have access to mentoring opportunities, internships and training opportunities.
This partnership a huge opportunity for the Red Knights baseball program moving forward.