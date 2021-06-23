READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils have won 10 out of their last 15 games, their best stretch of the season. The Fightins got out the gate with a 5-24 record, but are hopeful to keep this positive swing going.
Reading returned home this week coming off of back-to-back series wins, at home against Hartford and on the road against Harrisburg.
Even after taking a step back to start this most recent home stand off, being no-hit on Tuesday night, the Fightins still believe the current uptick in wins is here to stay.
First basemen Brock Stassi has liked what he's seen since joining the club, with crisp fielding and solid hitting, he is confident the win total will keep growing.