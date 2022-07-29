ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Day two of the A-Town Throwdown, and Reading racks up two big wins on the day. Coming off a win over Wayne Hills, they hold off Hazelton for the, 49-43 win.
Ruben Rodriguez helping to push the Red Knights to a win, he finished with 17 points.
Hazelton doing it's best to keep this one close the whole time, keeping the deficit within single digits and striking distance most of the game. They were down by four late in the game, but the Red Knights continued to make key buckets.
Reading enters the weekend coming off of two wins on Friday.