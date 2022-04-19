READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals enter the Kelly Cup Playoffs as the top team in the Eastern Conference, a target on their backs already. Opening round action begins on Wednesday night for the Royals, as they host the Maine Mariners.
The Royals have clinched up their playoff spot a couple weeks ago, but they still had plenty to play for down the stretch.
Reading was still looking to wrap up the North Division with five games left in the season. This is a group that has been in playoff mode heading into the postseason.
Puck drop in game one is set for 7PM on Wednesday night.