ERIE, Pa. - Reading forced extra innings in their series opener with Erie, they scored the first run of the extra innings, but the SeaWolves walked it off for a, 7-6 win.
The Fightin Phils jumped out to a 4-0 lead through the top of the fourth inning. Simon Muzziotti drove in two of the Fightins first, four runs. Top of the third, Muzziotti ripped an RBI single, and in the fourth, he hit a sac-fly to bring in the fourth run.
From that point, it was all SeaWolves until the ninth inning. Erie would score five unanswered runs between the fourth and eighth innings to grab a one run lead.
Jhailyn Ortiz sent the game into extras with an RBI single, and in the tenth inning, Aldrem Corredor reached on a fielding error that allowed a runner to score.
Two RBI singles in the bottom of the tenth sunk the Fightins in game one.