Reading on the brink of elimination comes out firing from the start and knocks off Newfoundland, 6-3 to force a game five on Saturday.
The Royals scored four goals in the first period, Jacob Gaucher accounting for two of them. Shortly after the opening minute, Alec Butcher would be the first to light the lamp on the night. Both of Gaucher's goals would come after, followed by a Will MacKinnon goal to end the period.
Second period, the Growlers would score twice to cut the deficit in half. They would hold the Royals scoreless, on just six shots.
In the final period of play, the Royals would respond halfway through, Shane Sellar finding the back of the net to push the lead back to three. Mason Millman would score the second Royals goal of the period after the Growlers got one back. Reading recorded just four shots on goal in the third period.
Pat Nagle recorded 27 saves for the Royals in the win.
Game five is set for Saturday afternoon, puck drop at 5:30 PM.