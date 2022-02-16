READING, Pa. - Santander Arena hosting quite a bit of basketball this week. Wednesday night, Reading and Berks Catholic punching their tickets to the BCIAA boys basketball title game.
The Red Knights, having fallen to Muhlenberg in the regular season, getting the win when it matters most.
Daniel Alcantara paced the Red Knights offensively with 27 points in their 70-54 win over the Muhls. They held just a two point lead at the half.
In the first semifinal matchup, the Saints got a late bucket from JJ Jordan to push them to a 41-40 win over Exeter.
Aidan Sands led the way offensively for the Saints with 12 points in the win. The Eagles got 14 from Colin Payne, the leading scorer.
Reading and Berks Catholic will meet for the BCIAA title on Friday night at Santander Arena, tip off set for 8PM.