READING, Pa. - The Reading boys basketball team, fresh off their PIAA-6A title have garnered another honor for the season. The Red Knights capped off a 32-1 season Saturday night at the Giant Center, on Tuesday, MaxPreps recognizing that with a top-25 nod.
The Red Knights making their debut in the MaxPreps Top-25 to end the season ranked, 22nd nationally.
Reading completed the three-peat of titles on the season, capturing county, District and PIAA titles. They ended the season on a 23 game win streak.