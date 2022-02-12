LEESPORT, Pa. - Kya Washington scored 18 points and the Reading girls, the number seven seed in the BCIAA tournament field upset second-seeded Schuylkill Valley 43-33 in the quarterfinal round.
The Red Knights led 29-19 at halftime and extended the advantage to 17 points through three quarters. The Panthers rallied somewhat in the fourth quarter but could not close the deficit. Madison Ziska led Schuylkill Valley with 11 points.
Reading, winners of four straight, advance to face third seed Wilson in the semifinal round on Tuesday at Santander Arena. The Bulldogs swept a pair of regular season games against Reading.