READING, Pa. - A late regulation goal by Adirondack led to a Thunder shootout win over Reading, 4-3. The Royals still hold a seven point cushion in first place in the division.
The Royals tied things up late in the second period thanks to Garrett McFadden's goal with just over 30 seconds left in the period. The Thunder would grab the lead back early in the third.
Reading would strike back with two unanswered goals, Thomas Ebbing and Mike Chen scoring within two minutes of each other to take a 3-2 lead. The Thunder would score in the latter half of the third to send things to overtime.
The Thunder scored the lone goal of the shootout.
Reading heads to Wheeling on Saturday for their next contest.