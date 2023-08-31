READING, Pa. - Reading dropped its second straight to New Hampshire on Wednesday night, 5-3. The Fightin Phils gave up a late lead down the stretch in the seventh and eighth innings.
Carlos De La Cruz gives the Fightins the early lead in the first inning with a solo home run. After a Fisher Cats solo shot in the top of the second tied things up, Baron Radcliff would get in on the action with another solo shot for the Fightins, 2-1 through two innings.
In the sixth, Ethan Wilson would drive in the Fightins final run of the night with a sac-fly, 3-1 heading into the final stretch.
The Fisher Cats would get two runs in the seventh inning to tie things up, and then add two more in the eighth to grab the lead for good.