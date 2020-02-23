GLEN FALLS, N.Y. - The Reading Royals surrendered three, third period goals in a 5-2 loss on the road against the Adirondack Thunder.
The Thunder scored in each period of the game, and the Royals struggled to keep pace. Rob Michel scored the first goal for the Royals in the second period, and Frank DiChiara scored the second.
DiChiara's goal tied the game up at two early in the third period, but the Thunder would get three goals from the mid point and beyond.
Next for the Royals, they return home to host Maine on Wednesday.