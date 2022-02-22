WHEELING, W.V. - Reading's recent skid continues in an overtime loss to Wheeling, 4-3. The Royals held a 3-1 lead before the Nailers scored two late goals in the third period to tie the game up.
Wheeling's Justin Almeida scored the two late goals to bring this game into overtime. Just over two minutes into the OT period, the Nailers scored the game winning goal.
Three different goal scorers found the net for the Royals in the effort. Garrett McFadden, Anthony Gagnon and Thomas Ebbing were the goal scorers.
These two teams hit the ice again on Wednesday night.