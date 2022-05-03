PORTLAND, Me. - Reading drops game one on the road in Maine, 5-4 to the Portland Sea Dogs.
The Fightin Phils scored three-runs between the second and fourth innings to grab a 3-1 lead. Aldrem Corredor giving the Fightins the lead with a two-run home run in the second inning.
Jhailyn Ortiz with a solo-shot in the fourth to make it 3-1.
The Sea Dogs tied the game up at three in the ninth to send this one to extras. Each team with a run in the tenth inning, and the Sea Dogs walked it off in the 11th.
Wendell Rijo with the RBI single in the 10th to give the Fightins a brief lead in extra innings.
Reading falls to 8-14 on the season.