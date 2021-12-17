Berks basketball action taking place on Friday night, Reading and Governor Mifflin picking up big early season wins.
A battle of undefeated's at the Geigle ended with the Red Knights remaining the lone unbeaten on the court.
Reading lead by two points after the one quarter of play, they would build upon that in a major way before the half. They gave up three points, and scored 10 to take a 19-10 lead at halftime. They would roll in the second half for the win, to go to 3-0.
An early season rivalry going down in Berks, Governor Mifflin picking up their first regular season over Wilson-West Lawn since 2017, 54-52.
The Mustangs scored the final bucket of the game within the final seconds of the game. Matt Harley ended with the game with his game leading 22nd point. Mustang fans in attendance stormed the court in celebration of the big win.