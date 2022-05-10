NEWFOUNDLAND - Reading grabbed the series lead, 2-1, with a game three win to start off play on the road. The Royals taking down the Growlers, 3-1.
Two first period goals were the difference in game three, Brayden Low and Mason Millman with the goals to give the Royals an early 2-0 lead.
Early in the third period, the Growlers cut the deficit to one, but could never get over the hump and tie things up. Thomas Ebbing would secure the win with an empty net goal in the final minute.
Game four gets underway on Wednesday night.