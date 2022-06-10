READING, Pa. - Reading holds on for their third win in a row over Altoona on Friday night, 7-5.
The Fightins jumped out to an early, 3-0 lead through three innings. Vito Friscia and Josh Ockimey each launched solo home runs in the first inning to get the scoring started.
Leading the way for the Fightins, Logan O'Hoppe. His sac-fly in the third pushed the lead to 3-0. He would later hit a three-run shot over the wall in the fifth to push the Fightins lead to four at the time.
The Curve would mount their comeback in the fifth and sixth innings with four runs to get within two, they'd get no closer.
Reading will look to claim a series win on Saturday.