READING, Pa. - Reading wins their second straight game against Hartford on Saturday night, 5-4. The Fightin Phils held off a Yard Goats comeback in ninth inning.
The Fightins jumped out to a 4-0 lead through three innings. Jhailyn Ortiz launched his 14th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the third to push the lead to four. Ortiz lead the way with two RBIs.
Wendell Rijo's sac-fly in the seventh was the run to give the Fightins the win. The Yard Goats made a late push, scoring two runs in the ninth inning to get within one, before the Fightins shut the door.