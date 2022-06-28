READING, Pa. - A three-run, fifth inning leads to a Reading win over Somerset in their series opener, 3-2.
The Patriots grabbed the early lead, 1-0 through three innings of play. Then in the fifth, Wendell Rijo tied things up with an RBI single. Next batter up, Jonathan Guzman rips another RBI single to give the Fightin Phils the lead.
Vito Friscia adds to it, driving in the third run of the fifth inning with an RBI double.
On the mound for the Fightins, Noah Skirrow allowed just one run over seven innings. The Patriots managed to get just five hits off Skirrow in those seven innings.