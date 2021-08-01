ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Reading headed into their Sunday semifinal against Parkland, looking to make it to the final and defend their title. The Red Knights would do just that with a 54-45 win.
The Red Knights found themselves up by double digits in the first half, using stellar defense to help fuel their offense. Parkland would not be put away so easily though.
In the second half the Trojans begin to inch closer, getting within one point. The Red Knights from that point on would extend their lead turning defense into offense.