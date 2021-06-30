ERIE, Pa. - A night after scoring nine runs, Reading was held to just two in their Wednesday night loss to Erie, 3-2.
The SeaWolves grabbed an early 2-0 lead after the first inning, the only two runs that Jack Perkins would allow in six innings. The Fightins would begin their comeback in the the third inning.
Jorge Bonifacio drove in the Fightins first run with a sac-fly. Later in the sixth, McCarthy Tatum hit an RBI single down the third baseline to tie things up a two.
In the bottom of the seventh, an RBI single broke the tie and gave the lead back to the SeaWolves. Aneurys Zabala picked up the loss for the Fightins giving up that one run on his only hit allowed.
Reading will look to take the slight edge in the series on Thursday night.