ALTOONA, Pa. - Reading High defeated Upper St. Clair 68-46 on Tuesday night in a PIAA 6A boys' basketball semifinal at Altoona High School. With the win, the Red Knights advance to the state championship game later this week.
Reading High jumped out to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter and boasted a 14-point advantage at halftime. Early in the second half Upper St. Clair shaved that down to a 10-point lead, but it never reached single digits.
Daniel Alcantara scored a game-high 27 points for the Red Knights. Ruben Rodriguez recorded 18 points.