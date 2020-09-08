READING, Pa. - Reading High student-athletes are staying hopeful ahead of Wednesday's special school board meeting for the Reading Area School District. The board called a special meeting to re-visit their decision on suspending fall sports.
Back in early August the district's school board voted to suspend fall sports for the fall 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, no practices have taken place for Reading teams while most schools in Berks County are preparing for the fall sports season or already competing this fall.
Fall sports student athletes at Reading High organized a rally for fall sports on Wednesday in hopes to influence the school board's decision at the meeting.
For the seniors, they are hoping to compete one last time and leave a mark on their programs.