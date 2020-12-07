READING, Pa. - The Reading High boys' and girls' basketball teams hit the court on Monday after getting approval to resume athletic activities by the district's school board earlier this month. Sports had been on hold within the Reading School District since the spring.
Several Berks County teams are set to begin their regular season schedules this weekend with the first official day of PIAA games set for December 11. The Red Knights will wait a bit longer for competitions as PIAA rules mandate 15 preseason practices for a team before game action can begin.
Additionally, a team must have five practices before it can compete in a scrimmage.
Looking ahead to the season, the boys' team returns a core of players that piloted the squad to the PIAA playoffs a year ago. The girls' hoops team was a county finalist in 2019 and expects to be in the mix for championships again in the 2020-21 campaign.