READING, Pa. - Reading High School held a board meeting on Wednesday night to determine the fate of the Winter sports season. The board voted 6-2 in favor of continuing to suspend extra curricular activities through the Winter.
Reading was the only Berks school to not participate in Fall sports due to the health and well-being of their students during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Boys' head basketball coach Rick Perez feels for his fellow coaches and the student-athletes who are missing out on their chance to play. Perez will do his part to fight for the kids in hopes to get his team on the court, safely this season.