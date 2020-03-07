Reading High and Freedom advanced in the PIAA playoffs with wins on Saturday as Northampton saw its season end with a loss in the first round of states. Reading High defeated St. Joe's Prep 57-45 and Freedom downed Downingtown East 69-50 while Lower Merion topped Northampton 63-41.
In other 6A bracket games, Wilson West Lawn defeated North Penn 49-39 and Cheltenham edged Easton, 57-56.
At the 3A level, Panther Valley advanced. Notre Dame Green Pond and Brandywine Heights lost.
In the 2A tournament, Executive Education won and advanced to the next round.