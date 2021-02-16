The Reading High and Governor Mifflin boys' basketball teams posted victories on Tuesday night in crucial boys' basketball games. The Red Knights toppled Wilson 62-60 while the Mustangs won 44-40 over Berks Catholic.
The victory for Reading High gave Wilson its first loss of the season and snapped the Bulldogs' 36-game win streak.
The Red Knights trailed by 10 points at halftime, but battled back and led by two in the game's closing seconds. A last-second shot by Wilson was no good.
Mifflin led 21-10 over the Saints in its victory, but Berks Catholic went on an 11-2 run in the third quarter to tighten the game up. Governor Mifflin held a one-point lead with four minutes left and hung on for the victory.