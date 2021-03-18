READING, Pa. - The 2020-21 high school basketball season has been a campaign full of adversity for all teams, but for the Reading High boys' basketball team they've had a lot to overcome.
From nearly not having a season, to playing without any fans in attendance at home, and then switching their home court to Berks Catholic High School for the postseason the Red Knights have battled every step of the way.
The job is not done yet though for the District 3 champions as they are one of eight teams left battling for the PIAA 6A boys' basketball championship. Reading High is set to battle District 2 champion Scranton on Saturday in the quarterfinals at Berks Catholic.
In the days leading up to the postseason contest, the Red Knights were staying loose and having fun at practice as they prepare for their big battle ahead.