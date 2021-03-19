READING, Pa. - Father Judge defeated Reading High 26-12 as the Red Knights began their spring football season on Friday night at The Pit. Reading High shifted its football campaign from the fall to the spring this school year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Reading High jumped out to a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter and doubled their advantage to 12-0 early in the second period. Father Judge responded with 26 unanswered points to earn the win.
Father Judged took a 13-12 lead at halftime and then tacked on two more scores in the final two quarters of play.