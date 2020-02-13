READING, Pa. - The BCIAA girls' basketball champion will be decided on Friday night at the Santander Arena. Reading High and Governor Mifflin will battle for the league title at 6 p.m. on Friday evening.
The game is a re-match of last year's county championship contest. A year ago the game went into double overtime before the Mustangs edged the Red Knights.
Reading High is looking for revenge and redemption in the rematch on the big stage. Governor Mifflin looks continue its strong run as it will be making its fifth appearance in the BCIAA championship game in the last six seasons.