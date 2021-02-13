In boys' basketball games, Reading High defeated Exeter 61-49, Northwestern edged Notre Dame Green Pond 58-57, Imhotep Charter defeated Executive Education 74-66. In an EPC girls' basketball game, Easton defeated Freedom 53-30.
It was the second straight win for the Red Knights against the Eagles as the two teams faced off on Friday night as well. Overall, it is Reading High's eighth consecutive win this season.
The Tigers with their last-second blocked shot ended the Crusaders' nine-game win streak.