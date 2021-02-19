The Reading High and Schuylkill Valley boys' basketball teams were victorious on Friday night. The Red Knights defeated Berks Catholic 68-47 while Schuylkill Valley took down Wyomissing, 52-48.
The loss for the Spartans is their first setback in league play this season.
Mike Mish led the Panthers with 18 points in their win over Wyomissing. Schuylkill Valley led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter, but Wyomissing cut the deficit to two points in the fourth quarter.
The Red Knights jumped out to a 27-6 lead after the first quarter against the Saints and cruised from there. Ruben Rodriguez scored 15 points in the opening frame and finished with 20 in the contest.