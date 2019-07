ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Reading High is 2-0 so far in pool play in the 2019 A-Town ThrowDown at Cedar Beach Park. The Berks County school defeated Highland 60-38 early on Friday evening. Both of their wins so far have been big large margins.

The Red Knights jumped out to an 8-0 lead and led 37-18 at half-time.

Coverage of the tournament will continue with more highlights on 69 News at 10 and 10:30 p.m.