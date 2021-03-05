Reading High, Wilson, and Muhlenberg prevailed in their District 3 6A boys' basketball quarterfinal games on Friday night. The Red Knights defeated Red Lion 52-42, Wilson bested Hempfield 56-30, and Muhlenberg edged Cedar Cliff 70-44.
The Red Knights trailed 7-0 in the early moments of the game, but battled back to grab an 18-15 lead at halftime. Reading High's Daniel Alcantara helped fuel the win in the second half with 16 points, which tied for a game-high total.
Wilson led 13-6 after the first quarter and rolled from there. Stevie Mitchell scored 23 points and eclipsed 2,000 career points.
The Muhls enjoyed a 16-point led in the third quarter, but pushed it even farther thanks to consecutive three-pointers from Erron Archie. Archie finished with 22 points and his teammate T.J. White posted 23 points.