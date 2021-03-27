HERSHEY, Pa. - Reading High edged Archbishop Wood 58-57 on Saturday night to win the PIAA 6A boys' basketball championship at the Giant Center. The Red Knights captured their second state crown in the last four years.
Moro Osumanu and Daniel Alcantara both recorded double-doubles for the Red Knights in the win. Osumanu finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds while Alcantara logged 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Reading High's defense clamped down as the game went on. The team allowed just 38 points after the first quarter of play.