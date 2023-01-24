READING, Pa. - A potential Berks title game preview hit the Geigle Complex on Tuesday night. Reading hosting rival Berks Catholic up on the hill, and it was the Red Knights getting the win, 63-59.
After a closely contested first quarter, the Red Knight began to pull away heading into halftime, holding a 15-point lead. Second half, the Saints would cut into the lead but ultimately run out of time.
Ruben and Aris Rodriguez with 27 of the Red Knights 63 points in the win.
Reading remains unbeaten in Berks play this season, sitting at 18-1 overall, 8-0 in league play. Berks Catholic suffers just its second loss, 15-2, 7-2.