READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins fought off a comeback effort by the Bowie Baysox to win 6-5 on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The win moved the R-Phils to 36-56 this season.
The Fightins built a 5-1 lead through four innings, but the Baysox battled back by scoring twice in the sixth frame and then once in the seventh and the eighth innings. Reading prevailed with a sacrifice fly by Bryson Stott in the bottom of the eighth.
Both Luke Miller and Matt Kroon homered for Reading in the victory.
Seranthony Dominguez made a relief appearance for the Fightins and earned the win on the mound.
The two teams are set to play at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night in Baseballtown.